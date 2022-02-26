Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

IBKR opened at $68.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $70.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,265,676.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,612,623.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,585 shares of company stock valued at $70,396,029. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,249.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.