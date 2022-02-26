InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,100 ($82.96) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($76.30) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,662 ($77.00).

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 5,166 ($70.26) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,882.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,802.85. The stock has a market cap of £9.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,457.50. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,314 ($58.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,376 ($73.11).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

