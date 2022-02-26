Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Insider Suresh K. Durgam Sells 4,046 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $211,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ITCI opened at $55.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $58.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.
