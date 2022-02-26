Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.60

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.60 and traded as high as $52.00. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $51.89, with a volume of 291,524 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The company has a market cap of $697.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

