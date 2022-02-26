Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $650.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $750.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $628.10.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU opened at $487.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $560.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.