Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) will post sales of $241.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $246.47 million and the lowest is $235.80 million. Invacare reported sales of $224.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year sales of $887.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $892.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $928.67 million, with estimates ranging from $908.90 million to $948.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invacare.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVC. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. Invacare has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

