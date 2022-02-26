Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 57,872 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,770,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 312,836 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000.

NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $24.66 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19.

