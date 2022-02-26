Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.42

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 1378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.