Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.42

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 1378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.