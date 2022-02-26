Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) is Towercrest Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $15,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period.

PCY stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

