Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.18% of SilverCrest Metals worth $22,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 3,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SILV shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 0.97.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

