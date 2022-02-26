Invesco Ltd. Has $20.50 Million Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,372 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.07% of Encore Wire worth $20,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after buying an additional 97,608 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 84.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 74,039 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 37.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,881 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $121.72 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

