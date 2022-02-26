Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 874,444 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Amyris worth $19,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 124.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 19.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $4.61 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

