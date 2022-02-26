Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 217,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Invesco worth $38,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Invesco by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Invesco by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

