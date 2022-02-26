Invesco Ltd. Purchases 247,303 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,303 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.62% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $21,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.46 million, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 0.94. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

