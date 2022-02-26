Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.06

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 11845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

