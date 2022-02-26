Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.80

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.80 and last traded at $58.05, with a volume of 11840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.66.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

