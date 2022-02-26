Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $155.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $132.00 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

