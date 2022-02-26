Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Position Lifted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 199.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,718,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,739,000 after buying an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,204,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 329,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,066,000 after acquiring an additional 422,883 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,353,000 after acquiring an additional 529,035 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,260,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,981 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

