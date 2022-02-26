Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. Investar has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $208.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Investar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Investar by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Investar by 28.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Investar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Investar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

