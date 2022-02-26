Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 21,281 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,109% compared to the average daily volume of 1,760 call options.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. Playtika has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $31.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 175,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

