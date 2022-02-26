Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CSR opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -346.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average is $100.21.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,028.53%.
Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile
Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.
