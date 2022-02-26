Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSR opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -346.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average is $100.21.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,028.53%.

CSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.