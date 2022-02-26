Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $40.15.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 625,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,588,000 after purchasing an additional 867,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.