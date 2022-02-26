Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Price Target Raised to €88.00

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from €78.00 ($88.64) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPSEY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ipsen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ipsen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ipsen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

Get Ipsen alerts:

OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.