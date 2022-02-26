iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $135.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IRTC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $131.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.42. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $163.37.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

