iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $75.94. iRobot has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $134.50.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iRobot by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in iRobot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iRobot by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

