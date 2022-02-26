iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.