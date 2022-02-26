iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $108.89

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $108.89 and last traded at $109.69, with a volume of 95088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.26.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,587,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

