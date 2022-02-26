iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Decreased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

BATS USMV opened at $74.25 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.83.

