iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $148.47

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $148.47 and last traded at $148.96, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.04 and a 200 day moving average of $172.12.

Get iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.