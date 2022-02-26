iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 376.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,755 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $13,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 124,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,834 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 887,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,751,000 after acquiring an additional 373,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 82.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

