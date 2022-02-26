iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.59

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.59 and last traded at $57.33, with a volume of 84531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.41.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

About iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

