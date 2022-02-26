iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $70.91

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.91 and last traded at $71.19, with a volume of 701785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

