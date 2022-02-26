iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.60

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.60 and last traded at $68.78, with a volume of 60579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,790,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 56,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 68.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 643,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,880,000 after acquiring an additional 262,308 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 44,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 364.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

