iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $555,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

IWM stock opened at $202.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

