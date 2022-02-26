iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,212 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $152.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.18. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.79 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.