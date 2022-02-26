Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ISDR opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.11 million, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.78.
Issuer Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)
