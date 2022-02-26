ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,131. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51. ITT has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.44.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

