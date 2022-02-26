IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,055. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $86,022.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 126,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,398. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 378,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 290.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 41.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

