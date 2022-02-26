IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,055. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 378,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 290.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 41.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.