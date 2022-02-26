Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 103 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $170.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.50. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.