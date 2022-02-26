Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,529 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.5% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $452,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,959 shares of company stock valued at $41,240,700 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $208.09 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.08.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

