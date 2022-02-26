Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 67,700 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 67,700 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $164.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

