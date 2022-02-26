Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $10.000-$10.000 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.78.

NYSE:J traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.20. 688,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,789. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $149.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93,342 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

