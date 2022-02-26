James M. Watkins Purchases 2,500 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $86.23 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

