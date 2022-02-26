Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,116 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,562,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.33% of Glaukos worth $75,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,226,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 574.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 33,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 209,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 142,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

GKOS stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GKOS. Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

