Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 45,712 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,118 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,712 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.45% of Akamai Technologies worth $76,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,214 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 61,290 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 50,365 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $105.33 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

