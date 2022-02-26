Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 459,171 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.23% of ACI Worldwide worth $80,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 12.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.09.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

