Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,416 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.80% of Accolade worth $78,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,770,000 after purchasing an additional 595,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Accolade by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,680,000 after acquiring an additional 334,840 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Accolade by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,860,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,445,000 after acquiring an additional 135,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 557,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 923,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,923,000 after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCD opened at $17.71 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $55.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

