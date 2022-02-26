Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $70.20 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 245,384 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.61% of Bunge worth $70,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC raised its position in Bunge by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bunge by 96.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after purchasing an additional 164,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 3.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $105.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average of $88.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.34%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,050 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,473 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

