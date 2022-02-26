Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $86.47 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 792,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,365 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $86,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teradyne by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 41.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $120.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day moving average is $133.10.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

