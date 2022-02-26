Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,383,120 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,383,120 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.39% of Royalty Pharma worth $85,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 793.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 632.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 20.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 58.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

